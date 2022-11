Martin turned aside 28 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the host Sabres.

Martin, who was coming off a 34-save loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday, helped the Canucks snap a three-game losing skid Tuesday. Continuing his strong play as a backup to Thatcher Demko, the 27-year-old netminder turned aside 14 of 15 third-period shots to hold off the Sabres' comeback bid. Martin improved to 4-1-1.