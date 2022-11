Martin allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

The Canucks' defense did Martin few favors in the third period, but the offense made up for it. Despite the ugly line, he's still undefeated in regulation this year with a 2-0-1 record and 10 goals allowed on 99 shots. Thatcher Demko will likely be back in the crease for Saturday's home game versus the Predators.