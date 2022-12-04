Martin stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Canucks weren't at their best in this one, but Martin gave them a chance. It paid off when Bo Horvat's second goal of the game sealed the overtime win. Martin has won three of his last five appearances and is now at 7-2-1 with a 3.08 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He's the man in the crease for the Canucks with Thatcher Demko (lower body) out for six weeks, so on playing time alone, Martin is a must-have in fantasy.