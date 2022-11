Martin is expected to start Wednesday on the road against Colorado, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Martin is 4-1-1 with a 3.49 GAA and .898 save percentage in six contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last four contests. He said that he's excited to face the Avalanche, who took him with the No. 63 pick in the 2013 Draft, but Colorado won't be an easy assignment. The Avalanche are in a three-way tie for the seventh-best offense with 3.47 goals per game.