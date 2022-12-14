Martin is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Wednesday, per Aaron Vickers of NHL.com.
Martin is getting into his seventh straight game. He has an 8-3-1 record, 3.45 GAA and .891 save percentage in 14 contests this season. The Canucks are likely to continue leaning heavily on him while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is unavailable. Calgary has the 22nd-ranked offense at 2.97 goals per game, and the Flames have lost their last three games, so Martin has a solid opportunity here to earn a win.
