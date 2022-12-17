Per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, Martin was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, indicating he will be in the home crease against Winnipeg.

Martin is coming off a strong performance against the Flames on Wednesday, stopping 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout win. Martin is 9-3-1 this season, but his peripherals are weak, as he has a 3.40 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will face the Jets, who are averaging 3.31 goals per game.