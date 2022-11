Martin was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, the indication that he will be between the visiting pipes against Vegas, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.

Martin is 5-1-1 with a 3.42 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He's logged consecutive wins despite giving up seven goals on 68 shots over those two games. He will face the hot-starting Golden Knights, who sit atop the Pacific Division with a 16-5-1 record while scoring 3.59 goals per game.