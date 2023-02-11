Martin will guard the visiting net versus Detroit on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Martin has lost his last nine games in a row, last winning on Dec. 27 versus San Jose. He is 11-14-1 with a 3.95 GAA and .873 save percentage. He will try and turn things around in Detroit, where the Red Wings are 26th in scoring, averaging 3.04 goals per game at home.
