Martin was the first goalie to leave the ice at Monday's game-day skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus the Blues.

Martin will be making his ninth straight appearance in goal, having posted a 3-3-0 record and 3.94 GAA in his previous eight outings. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) still sidelined, Martin continues to carry the heavy workload for Vancouver. The 27-year-old Martin likely will find himself relegated to the No. 2 job once Demko is cleared to play.