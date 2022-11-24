Martin stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

Martin has won four of his last five games, but he also surrendered at least three goals in each of those contests. He's 5-1-1 with a 3.43 GAA and .901 save percentage in seven games in 2022-23. Thatcher Demko entered the campaign as Vancouver's No. 1 goaltender, but Demko has struggled this season, posting a 2-9-2 record, 3.87 GAA and .883 save percentage in 13 contests. Martin hasn't done amazing either, but Demko's woes have still led to Martin getting more work. Martin has started in six of Vancouver's last 12 games after appearing in just one of the Canucks' first eight contests.