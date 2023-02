Martin will be between the pipes on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Martin is currently mired in an eight-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.95 GAA and .847 save percentage. Even with his struggles, the 27-year-old Ontario native continues to split the netminding duties with Collin Delia. Given his struggles, Martin will almost certainly be relegated to the No. 2 role once Thatcher Demko (lower body) is cleared to return.