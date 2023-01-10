Martin will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Penguins, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Martin will make his first start since Jan. 3, though he also gave up three goals in a relief loss to the Jets on Sunday. The 27-year-old has given up 11 goals over his last three outings, all losses. The Penguins snapped their recent slump in Arizona over the weekend, and they could present a challenge for a struggling goalie.