Martin will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Martin has won his last two games, though he allowed seven goals between the pair of contests. He's allowed three or more tallies in eight of his last 11 outings. The Flames have struggled with just 3.05 goals per game this year, but they average 35 shots per game, so this could still be a challenging matchup for Martin.