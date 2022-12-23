Martin turned aside 31 of 36 shots during a 6-5 shootout victory over the Kraken on Thursday.

Martin, who made his 10th consecutive start, rebounded from a tough start to help the Canucks earn a comeback win at home. Expecting Jared McCann to dump the puck deep instead of shooting from behind the blue line Thursday, the 27-year-old netminder yielded the game-opening goal on an unscreened shot from about 65 feet. Martin kept his poise and backed the Canucks' rally from three two-goal deficits as the franchise improved to 6-0-0 against the second-year Kraken.