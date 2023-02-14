Martin was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday, per the AHL transaction page.

Martin cleared waivers prior to being demoted. In 29 NHL contests this campaign, he posted a record of 11-15-1 with a 3.99 GAA and an .871 save percentage. The Canucks brought up netminder Arturs Silovs in a corresponding move to serve as Collin Delia's backup until Thatcher Demko (lower body) returns.