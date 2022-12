Martin will guard the road goal versus the Sharks on Wednesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Martin was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots Monday versus the Sharks. The Canucks rallied back to win that game 7-6 in overtime, but they will be hoping Martin's play doesn't require another big rally Wednesday. The 27-year-old has a favorable matchup in this one, but he's allowed 12 tallies across his last four outings.