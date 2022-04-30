Martin stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Martin turned in another good performance to close out the season. He couldn't maintain a pair of one-goal leads in regulation, but it was the Canucks' 0-for-6 performance in the shootout that sent him to the loss. The 26-year-old finished with a 3-0-3 record and a .950 save percentage in his six NHL appearances this season. Barring the Canucks signing a more experienced option, Martin figures to be their backup goalie in 2022-23.