Martin allowed four goals on 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Chris Kreider opened the scoring against Martin 6:53 into the game, and the Canucks were playing catch-up the rest of the night. Martin has suffered nine consecutive regulation losses, and he's allowed at least three goals in each of those defeats. Few goalies have less fantasy value at the moment.
More News
-
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Gets starting nod versus Rangers•
-
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Skid reaches eight games•
-
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Slated to face Kraken•
-
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Struggles again Saturday•
-
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Set to start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Spencer Martin: Pulled in first period•