Martin will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Martin will start the second half of a back-to-back after Thatcher Demko's third-period meltdown versus the Capitals on Monday. The 27-year-old Martin went 3-0-3 with a 1.75 GAA and a .950 save percentage in six games last year, but those ratios are unrepeatable over a larger sample.