Martin gave up two goals on 14 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Martin wasn't on the hook for the loss, as he replaced an injured Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) after the Panthers' third goal late in the first period. The Panthers didn't test Martin much the rest of the way, though he wasn't particularly sharp in the relief appearance. He remains at 6-2-1 through 10 contests, and he now has a 3.21 GAA and a .900 save percentage. If Demko misses any length of time, Martin figures to slot in as the Canucks' top goalie, a role he was already trending towards on the basis of performance through the first quarter of the season. The Canucks' next game is a more favorable matchup versus the Coyotes on Saturday.