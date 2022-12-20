Martin allowed five goals on 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

For the third time in four games, the Canucks' offense was virtually non-existent. Martin's not doing himself any favors at this point -- he's allowed three or more goals in six straight appearances. The heavier workload may be getting to the 27-year-old as he continues to cover for Thatcher Demko (lower body). Martin is now at 9-5-1 with a 3.59 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 17 contests. The Canucks' last two games before the holiday break at Thursday at home versus the Kraken and Friday in Edmonton. He'll likely start at least one of those games, though fantasy managers may want to leave Martin in reserve given his recent struggles.