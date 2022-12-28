Martin allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Timo Meier had both goals against Martin, but Bo Horvat more than made up for it with a four-point night to lead the Canucks in the win. Martin has gone 5-3-0 across 10 appearances in December, but this was just the third time he's limited an opponent to two tallies this month. The 27-year-old is up to 11-5-1 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 19 contests. Thatcher Demko (lower body) is still weeks away from returning, so Martin's run as the No. 1 for Vancouver is likely to continue a while longer.