Martin was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Thursday.

The netminder was ranked the third goalie on the depth chart, behind Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith. Martin had a terrible 2022-23 campaign with the Canucks, going 11-15-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .871 save percentage before he was sent to the minors on Feb. 14. He redeemed himself with AHL Abbotsford as he was 7-7-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage. Look for Martin to be recalled if Demko or DeSmith are injured.