Martin stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.

It was the first time in his last three starts that Martin allowed fewer than four goals, but the Canucks' offense gave him no support this time. The 27-year-old netminder has gone 2-2-0 with 20 goals allowed over his last six appearances. Saturday's loss dropped him to 8-3-1 with a 3.45 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 14 outings overall. The Canucks are scheduled for just two games in the next week -- at Calgary on Wednesday and home versus Winnipeg next Saturday.