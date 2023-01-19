Martin gave up four goals on 10 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Martin was in the game for just 14:35 of the first period before he was replaced by Collin Delia. The Canucks failed to cover Martin's damage, leaving him with his sixth straight loss. The 27-year-old has allowed at least three goals in each of those games. He's now at 11-11-1 with a 3.89 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 25 appearances, and he may be at risk of losing his place on the NHL roster once Thatcher Demko (lower body) returns. The Canucks face another pair of dynamic offenses in a weekend back-to-back against the Avalanche on Friday and the Oilers on Saturday.