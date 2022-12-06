Martin allowed four goals on nine shots in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Martin was pulled after allowing four goals in less than 10 minutes during the first period. The Canucks then went on an improbable rally to get him off the hook for the loss, while Collin Delia picked up the overtime win in a relief appearance. Martin's still early on in his tenure as the Canucks' top goalie, but this was a massively discouraging performance. He remains at 7-2-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 12 appearances. The playing time will be there for the next six weeks or so, but the 27-year-old needs to play a lot better in the absence of Thatcher Demko (lower body).