Martin stopped 20 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit scored twice in the first three minutes of the game and never looked back, with Martin having little chance on the five pucks that beat him on the afternoon. The 27-year-old netminder has given up at least four goals in six of his last seven appearances, and that brutal stretch has left Martin with a 3.99 GAA and .871 save percentage on the season.