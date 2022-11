Martin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will start Tuesday at home against Washington.

Martin has won his past three outings, including a 26-save performance in last Saturday's 5-1 victory over Vegas. He has a 6-1-1 record this season with a 3.12 GAA and a .907 save percentage. This will be Martin's third start in Vancouver's past four games.