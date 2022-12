Martin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports, indicating he will start Monday at home against Montreal.

Martin is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Arizona. He has a 7-2-1 record this season with a 3.08 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 26th in the NHL this season with 2.79 goals per game.