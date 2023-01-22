Martin is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Martin has lost his last six contests while posting a 5.13 GAA and .843 save percentage over that span. He's 11-11-1 with a 3.89 GAA and .877 save percentage in 25 games in 2022-23. Edmonton has the third-ranked offense with 3.70 goals per game.