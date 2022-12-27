Martin is slated to start at home against San Jose on Tuesday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Martin has a 10-5-1 record, 3.66 GAA and .884 save percentage in 18 games this season. He's surrendered 15 goals over his last three contests. San Jose has won just four of its last 14 games, bringing the Sharks down to 11-18-6.