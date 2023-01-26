Martin allowed six goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

The Kraken controlled the game basically from the opening faceoff, and Martin could do little to slow their offense. Two of the goals he allowed came on the power play. This was his eighth straight loss, and arguably one of his worst performances in that span. The 27-year-old is down to 11-13-1 with a 3.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 27 appearances. The Canucks have an easier matchup on tap for Friday versus the Blue Jackets, but it may be Collin Delia in goal for that one -- he's been alternating starts with Martin over the last two weeks.