Martin is expected to start in Wednesday's road game against Seattle.

Martin has lost his last seven contests while posting a 4.77 GAA and .851 save percentage over that span. He's 11-12-1 with a 3.86 GAA and .877 save percentage in 26 contests in 2022-23. Seattle has lost three of its last four games, but the Kraken still have an impressive 27-14-5 record.