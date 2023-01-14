Martin is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus Florida, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said Martin might also start on the road versus Carolina on Sunday. Thatcher Demko (lower body) is on the injured reserve list, so that might be why Boudreau is considering using Martin on back-to-back days. Martin is 11-9-1 with a 3.74 GAA and .880 save percentage in 23 contests this season. The 27-year-old goaltender's struggled recently, dropping his last four games while posting a 4.61 GAA and .852 save percentage over that span. Florida has the 15th-ranked offense with 3.23 goals per game.