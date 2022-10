Martin is expected to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home preseason game versus the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Martin was solid in his preseason debut Sept. 25 against the Flames, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced before being relieved by Arturs Silovs. He's expected to enter the campaign as Vancouver's No. 2 option in net behind Thatcher Demko.