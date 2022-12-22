Per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, Martin was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, indicating he will get the home crease against Seattle.

Martin has had a tough couple of games, giving up 10 goals on 54 shots in a pair of 5-1 losses to Winnipeg and St. Louis. He is 9-5-1 with a 3.60 GAA and an .885 save percentage. He will face the Kraken, who have scored 108 goals in 31 games.