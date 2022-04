Martin will guard the home cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Kraken, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Martin was excellent in his last NHL start Jan. 27 versus Winnipeg, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 5-1 victory. He'll try to secure his second top-level win of the year in a favorable home matchup with a Seattle squad that's 11-25-3 on the road this season.