Martin will start Friday's season finale against the Oilers.

Martin's coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday, and he's impressed in limited action this season, going 3-0-2 with a 1.72 GAA and .951 save percentage. He'll catch a break here, as the normally formidable Oilers offense will be resting its two best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.