Martin will be between the home pipes against Anaheim on Thursday.

Martin was great Friday in a 5-1 win over the Penguins as he turned aside 34 shots. This will be Martin's third start of the season as he is 1-1-0, allowing five goals on 68 shots. He will take on the Ducks who are 3-6-1 but have won two in a row. The Ducks are averaging 2.60 goals per game and are tied with Columbus with a minus-18 goal differential, the worst in the league.