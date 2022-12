Martin will be between the home pipes against Arizona on Saturday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Martin was the first goaltender off the ice and with Thatcher Demko out of action for the next six weeks with a lower-body injury, the No. 1 job is Martin's for the taking. He is 6-2-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He will face the Coyotes, who have scored only 57 goals in 21 games this season.