Martin stopped 34 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Martin put together a strong performance Friday, allowing just a Rickard Rakell power-play tally. This was an improvement from Martin's first start of the year, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old is likely to continue seeing a small role as backup to Thatcher Demko, who earned his first win of the year Thursday over the Kraken. The Canucks' next game is Tuesday versus the Devils, and they don't have another back-to-back until Nov. 12 and 13.