Martin gave up three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Martin saw his losing streak reach seven games, though this was the first time in his last four outings that he limited the damage to three goals. The 27-year-old just can't shake this slump -- he's down to 11-12-1 with a 3.86 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 26 appearances. Collin Delia's only been marginally better so far, but Martin's poor play could put his NHL job in danger once Thatcher Demko (lower body) is activated from injured reserve.