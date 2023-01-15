Martin made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Three Florida goals in a little over eight minutes during the second period, two of them coming on the power play, proved to be the difference as Martin took his fifth straight loss and 10th of the season. The 27-year-old netminder has given up at least three goals in each of those five losses and has allowed fewer than three only once in his last 13 appearances, a dreadful stretch in which he's stumbled to a 4.37 GAA and .862 save percentage. Thatcher Demko (lower body) began skating at the beginning of the month and seems to be inching closer to a return, but as yet the Canucks haven't offered a clear timeline for when he might be back between the pipes.