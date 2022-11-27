Martin stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The Canucks started slow, but their power play got them going. Martin didn't need a lot of help to pick up his third straight win, and this was one of his sharpest outings of the year. The 27-year-old improved to 6-1-1 with a 3.12 GAA and a .907 save percentage in eight games. He's been outplaying Thatcher Demko of late, but it's unclear if the Canucks would start Martin again Sunday in San Jose just to stick with the hot hand.