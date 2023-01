Martin stopped 11 of 14 shots after replacing Collin Delia early in the second period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

The Canucks actually tied the game up at 4-4 soon after Martin entered the game, so the loss goes on his record. It continues a run of poor play for the 27-year-old netminder that stretches back to early December -- Martin has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his last 11 appearances, leaving him with a 3.67 GAA and .881 save percentage on the season.