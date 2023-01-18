Per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, Martin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal during Wednesday's matchup with the Lightning.

Martin wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. He'll try to snap his personal five-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a hot Tampa Bay team that's won four straight contests.