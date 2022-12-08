Martin allowed five goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Martin had another ugly outing, but head coach Bruce Boudreau let him play through it this time. The Sharks weren't any better in their own zone, and the Canucks pulled off a late comeback to win in overtime. Martin improved to 8-2-1, but his 3.48 GAA and .890 save percentage are far from acceptable for standard fantasy formats. It's concerning he struggled this much against a rather tame opponent -- he could be a risky play if he starts Saturday against the Wild.