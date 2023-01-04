Martin allowed five goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Martin had another rough second period, yielding three goals in that frame as the Islanders took control of the game. The 27-year-old has allowed five tallies in four of his last six outings. He's started to alternate games with Collin Delia lately, though it's possible Martin gets the nod versus his old club, the Avalanche, on Thursday. He's posted an 11-7-1 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 21 outings.