Martin allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Martin had a chance to really put pressure on Thatcher Demko's playing time, but Alex Ovechkin had other ideas. The Capitals winger scored on Martin twice in the first period, and the Canucks never recovered. The 27-year-old saw his three-game winning streak end as he slipped to 6-2-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .902 save percentage in nine starts. Playing time remains up for grabs in the Vancouver crease, but after Martin's lackluster outing in this game, Demko seems likelier to start Thursday in a tough matchup versus the Panthers.