Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Activated off injured reserve
Baertschi (concussion) has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Baertschi was an extra at morning skate Wednesday, which suggests he won't suit up for the Evening's tilt against the Senators. However, it appears his return may not be far off, potentially as soon as Saturday against the Flames, assuming he's not a pregame addition to Wednesday's group.
